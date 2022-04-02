Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 778 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Affirm during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Affirm during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Affirm by 157.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFRM opened at $46.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $176.65.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AFRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.25.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

