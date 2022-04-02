Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 4,665 First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new position in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in First American Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 49,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.41. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.02 and a one year high of $81.54.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

