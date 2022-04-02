Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $353,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 434.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $939,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of RFG stock opened at $204.63 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.99 and a fifty-two week high of $246.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.50.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.