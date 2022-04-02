Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $353,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 434.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $939,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of RFG stock opened at $204.63 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.99 and a fifty-two week high of $246.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.50.
Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.
