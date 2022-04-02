Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $389,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOCT. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 435.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 43,427 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 3rd quarter worth $2,921,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 3rd quarter worth $573,000.

FOCT opened at $34.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.78.

