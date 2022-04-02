Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 743 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,488,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,343,000 after acquiring an additional 134,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after acquiring an additional 25,953 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 482,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,114,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $5,172,000.

Shares of RWX opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average is $35.05. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

