KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) Shares Down 1.1%

KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.58 and last traded at $31.58. Approximately 9,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 5,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.93.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.16.

Get KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.20% of KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.