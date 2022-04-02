Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KBAL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.54. The company had a trading volume of 154,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,381. The company has a market capitalization of $314.20 million, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kimball International has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $14.86.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.40 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%.

In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $47,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kimball International by 57.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 6,200.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 55,700.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 102.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimball International (Get Rating)

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/cafÃ© areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.