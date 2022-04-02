Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Short Interest Up 27.3% in March

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,411,500 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the February 28th total of 4,252,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,528.8 days.
Shares of KCDMF stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.52. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $1.90.
