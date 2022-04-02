Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $176.77

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$176.77 and traded as low as C$159.72. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$161.50, with a volume of 44,729 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$216.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$158.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$176.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of C$4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,047.17.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

