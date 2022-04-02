Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 price target on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Kinross for the first quarter have been going down over the past month. The company is steadily advancing the projects that will provide it strong growth profile among leading gold producers. Tasiast is an operating mine and the expansion of the project will boost productivity. The capital-efficient Tasiast 24k project provides another upside. Kinross is also likely to gain from organic development projects and opportunities in the Americas. The Gilmore project is a low-cost brownfield expansion with minimal risk. The optimization work at Paracatu is also favorable for the company. However, lower gold production is a concern. Its higher production costs are also expected to dent results. Uncertainties surrounding the pandemic may impact demand for gold over the short term.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.57.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

