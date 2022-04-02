Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.27

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.27 and traded as high as C$7.47. Kinross Gold shares last traded at C$7.34, with a volume of 5,885,256 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on K. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.50 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33.

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.16 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 56.07%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total value of C$196,194.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,700,776 shares in the company, valued at C$18,635,354.40. Insiders sold 53,003 shares of company stock valued at $372,110 in the last quarter.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

