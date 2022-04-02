Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

NYSE KRG traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $23.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

