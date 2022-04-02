KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Trading Down 17.7%

KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Rating) fell 17.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.35. 440 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 306% from the average session volume of 108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLDiscovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th.

The company has a market cap of $228.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52.

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

