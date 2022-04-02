Komodo Trading 11.2% Higher This Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $80.78 million and $7.06 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001329 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Komodo has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.78 or 0.00393943 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00092293 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00109238 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000091 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007499 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 130,999,305 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars.

