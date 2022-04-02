KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Price Target Cut to €70.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €73.00 ($80.22) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KNYJY. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of KONE Oyj from €58.00 ($63.74) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised KONE Oyj from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KONE Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.33.

KNYJY stock opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.77. KONE Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 37.48%. Research analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.7306 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

