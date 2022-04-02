Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 420,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 12,054,031 shares.The stock last traded at $7.43 and had previously closed at $6.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Kosmos Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.55.

The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $572.61 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 374.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Kosmos Energy by 39.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

