KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Holdings Boosted by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) by 645.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBA opened at $37.57 on Friday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $49.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.25.

