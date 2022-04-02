Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $17.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.43 million to $20.00 million. Kymera Therapeutics posted sales of $18.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year sales of $97.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.22 million to $137.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $93.07 million, with estimates ranging from $19.24 million to $189.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.60% and a negative return on equity of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

KYMR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 34,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,400,405.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $448,512.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and sold 46,077 shares valued at $2,422,749. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,397,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,709,000 after buying an additional 357,109 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,180,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,832,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,966,000 after buying an additional 1,639,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,235,000 after buying an additional 201,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 732,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,052,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $41.66 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $69.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average of $51.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 2.02.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

