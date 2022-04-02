L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.27

Shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.27 and traded as high as $15.49. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 60,166 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on L.B. Foster from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded L.B. Foster from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.95.

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that L.B. Foster will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTR. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 53.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 29,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the fourth quarter valued at $24,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

