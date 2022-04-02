La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LZB. TheStreet downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

NYSE:LZB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.28. The stock had a trading volume of 929,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.42. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.27). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $571.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,641,000 after acquiring an additional 163,562 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,415,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,842,000 after acquiring an additional 33,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,484,000 after acquiring an additional 87,946 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,748,000 after acquiring an additional 169,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,459,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,983,000 after acquiring an additional 212,207 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

