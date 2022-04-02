LABS Group Trading Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (LABS)

LABS Group (LABS) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last week, LABS Group has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. LABS Group has a total market cap of $8.64 million and approximately $129,207.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00049327 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,444.97 or 0.07508467 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,963.02 or 1.00178318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00045817 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,116,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

