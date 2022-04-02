Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

NASDAQ LANC traded up $5.71 on Thursday, hitting $154.86. 162,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,108. Lancaster Colony has a twelve month low of $145.79 and a twelve month high of $201.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.23.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LANC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 10.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 8.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 47,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 5.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.