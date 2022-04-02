Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.80.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of LSTR stock traded down $11.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.82. The stock had a trading volume of 899,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,465. Landstar System has a one year low of $139.12 and a one year high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Landstar System by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.