Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

LCI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.78. 226,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,932. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. Lannett has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $5.82.

Lannett ( NYSE:LCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $86.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lannett will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Lannett news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 99,500 shares of company stock worth $84,420. Insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Lannett in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Lannett in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lannett in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Lannett by 55.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Lannett during the third quarter worth about $91,000. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

