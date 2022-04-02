Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Stock Price Down 5.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) fell 5.7% on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $20.00. The stock traded as low as $13.14 and last traded at $13.19. 6,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 958,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Latham Group by 53.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Latham Group in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Latham Group in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Latham Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Latham Group in the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.
About Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM)
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Latham Group (SWIM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.