LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get LCNB alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LCNB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.67. 24,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,518. LCNB has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $201.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.78.

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.09%. As a group, analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCNB. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LCNB during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in LCNB by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in LCNB by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of LCNB in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LCNB by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LCNB (Get Rating)

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.