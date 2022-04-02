Lead Edge Growth Opportunities (NASDAQ:LEGA) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. 156,431 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 145,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $973,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities with software, Internet, and technology-enabled companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

