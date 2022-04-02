Lear (NYSE:LEA) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $174.00 to $158.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LEA. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lear from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.13.

LEA stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.40. The stock had a trading volume of 527,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,555. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear has a 52 week low of $127.91 and a 52 week high of $204.91.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lear will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Lear by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Lear by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Lear by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

