LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) PT Lowered to €118.00

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from €134.00 ($147.25) to €118.00 ($129.67) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LEG Immobilien from €128.00 ($140.66) to €120.00 ($131.87) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.00.

OTCMKTS LEGIF opened at $113.80 on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $113.80 and a 12-month high of $160.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.00.

LEG Immobilien SE engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

