Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt posted sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year sales of $5.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

LEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 21.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEG opened at $35.53 on Friday. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

