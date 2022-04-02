Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Lowered to $93.00 at Barclays

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lennar from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.07.
Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $82.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Lennar has a 1-year low of $79.52 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Lennar by 14.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,041,036,000 after buying an additional 1,437,557 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $946,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,820 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,105 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,448,000 after purchasing an additional 521,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,788,000 after purchasing an additional 309,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.
About Lennar (Get Rating)
Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.
