Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LILAK. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Liberty Latin America stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,776. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,170,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,837,000 after purchasing an additional 100,334 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 21.9% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,654,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,953,000 after acquiring an additional 655,823 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,008,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,301,000 after buying an additional 125,006 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,749,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after buying an additional 467,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,907,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,750,000 after acquiring an additional 114,706 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

