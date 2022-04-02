Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,420,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the February 28th total of 9,090,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of NYSE LBRT traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,881. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $683.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,288,500 shares of company stock worth $84,602,542. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,048,000 after buying an additional 1,893,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,272,000 after buying an additional 45,567 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,700,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,194,000 after buying an additional 526,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,415,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after buying an additional 41,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,273,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,580,000 after buying an additional 540,508 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.93.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

