Liberum Capital Lowers Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Price Target to GBX 77

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 82 ($1.07) to GBX 77 ($1.01) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MTRO. Barclays raised their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 115 ($1.51) to GBX 135 ($1.77) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

MTRO stock traded down GBX 2.45 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 87.40 ($1.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,111,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,226. Metro Bank has a 1 year low of GBX 70.89 ($0.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 147.80 ($1.94). The company has a market capitalization of £150.70 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 91.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 99.68.

In related news, insider Nick Winsor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £45,500 ($59,601.78).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

