Liberum Capital Upgrades Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) to “Buy”

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have $3,830.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated a hold rating and issued a $2,900.00 target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $3,075.00 price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,328.75.

Get Anglo American alerts:

OTCMKTS:AAUKF opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $55.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average is $42.70.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.