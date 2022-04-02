Life Time Group Holdings Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 5th (NYSE:LTH)

Life Time Group’s (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, April 5th. Life Time Group had issued 39,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 7th. The total size of the offering was $702,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the end of Life Time Group’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

LTH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Time Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Life Time Group has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $23.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71.

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $360.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.93 million. Life Time Group’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Life Time Group will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,010,945,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $107,705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $89,492,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $82,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,469,000.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

