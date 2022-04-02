LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Director Acquires $46,800.00 in Stock

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) Director Darcie Peck bought 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.27. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 55.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the second quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LPTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.73.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.