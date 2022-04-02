Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

LIND has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ LIND traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 130,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,363. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 81.95% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 36,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $428,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 7,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $110,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,031 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,623. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after purchasing an additional 49,418 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,385,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,114,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 303,961 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,021,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 973,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 147,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.