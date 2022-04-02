Litecoin Cash Price Reaches $0.0078 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $5.91 million and approximately $752.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,820.53 or 0.99493846 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1,158.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000094 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 754,292,575 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

