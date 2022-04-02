Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CEO Sells $9,208,680.00 in Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.06, for a total transaction of $9,208,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Rapino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total value of $9,041,760.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total value of $9,023,040.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total value of $9,059,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $8,681,400.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $8,741,460.00.

NYSE LYV opened at $114.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.14. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,981,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 154,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

