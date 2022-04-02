LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LL Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of LL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.97. 284,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,683. LL Flooring has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69.

LL Flooring ( NYSE:LL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. LL Flooring had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $285.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LL Flooring will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LL Flooring by 41.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in LL Flooring in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in LL Flooring in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in LL Flooring in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in LL Flooring in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Company Profile

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

