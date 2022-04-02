LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $264.31

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 264.31 ($3.46) and traded as high as GBX 277.65 ($3.64). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 275.40 ($3.61), with a volume of 2,091,132 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.26) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.67) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.34) to GBX 283 ($3.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 290.38 ($3.80).

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 263.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 264.31. The company has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

About LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.