Loop Capital Downgrades Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Hold

Loop Capital cut shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $140.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $185.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $215.00.

ETSY stock opened at $127.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.87. Etsy has a one year low of $109.38 and a one year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. Etsy’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Etsy will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $194,048.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 4,389 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.92, for a total value of $938,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,718 shares of company stock worth $17,724,029 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

