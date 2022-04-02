Loop Capital Increases MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target to $93.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.71.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $85.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.10. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $74.20 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

