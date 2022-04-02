Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given New $118.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lovesac from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. lifted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.25.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. Lovesac has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.36.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 539.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 26,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after buying an additional 84,340 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

