LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company's Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets. The Graphics Segment provides a vast array of products and services including signage, menu board systems, active digital signage, decorative fixturing, design support, engineering & project management for custom programs for today's retail environment. The Company's Technology Segment develops and designs high performance light engines, digital signage and other products using LED lighting technology, including large format LED video screens for the entertainment & sports markets.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LSI Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Shares of LYTS opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $157.72 million, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $9.81.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $111.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.25 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 27,982 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 113,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 44,919 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,044,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 23,947 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

