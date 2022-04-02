LSV Asset Management Acquires 523,997 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 97.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523,997 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $64,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on KLIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

KLIC stock opened at $55.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.01. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $75.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of $460.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 9.54%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

