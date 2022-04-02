LSV Asset Management Decreases Position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,325,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $20,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 341,900.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 417.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP John Lafave sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $104,652.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne Blanchet purchased 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $199,633.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RFP opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $976.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 3.08. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $17.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.90.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 37.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RFP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Resolute Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

