LSV Asset Management Has $21.59 Million Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,353,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 179,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Interface were worth $21,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TILE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Interface by 16.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 143,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,026 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Interface by 280.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interface by 33.4% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Interface by 24.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TILE. Raymond James cut their target price on Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Interface in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $13.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.68. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Interface had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $339.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.26%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

