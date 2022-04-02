LSV Asset Management Sells 50,500 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 654,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $16,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSBI. StockNews.com began coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $347,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 6,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $196,805.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $644.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $76.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Midland States Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.